EU Sends 40,000 Doses of AstraZeneca Vaccine

North Cyprus News - Pfizer Vaccine Delivered to North CyprusA delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines was made to North Cyprus on Wednesday, BRT reported.

The vaccines were delivered from the UN authorities at the Metehan border.

Co-chair of the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health Cenk Soydan, said that to date, the EU had sent 158,850 Covid vaccines to the TRNC.

This number comprises 21,050 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, 108,700 doses of AstraZeneca and 29,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, Turkey has sent a total of 350,530 doses of Sinovac vaccines to North Cyprus.

Soydan said further deliveries of vaccines were expected in the coming weeks.

BRTK

