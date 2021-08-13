A delivery of 40,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines was made to North Cyprus on Wednesday, BRT reported.

The vaccines were delivered from the UN authorities at the Metehan border.

Co-chair of the Bi-communal Technical Committee on Health Cenk Soydan, said that to date, the EU had sent 158,850 Covid vaccines to the TRNC.

This number comprises 21,050 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, 108,700 doses of AstraZeneca and 29,000 doses of the Johnson&Johnson vaccines.

Meanwhile, Turkey has sent a total of 350,530 doses of Sinovac vaccines to North Cyprus.

Soydan said further deliveries of vaccines were expected in the coming weeks.

BRTK