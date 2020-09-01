A scheme to support individual, micro and small businesses in the food and beverage sector has been launched by the EU.

This is part of the economic support package financed by the European Union.

According to the EU Support Office, this initial programme has a total budget of three million Euros and will provide financial support of up to 18,000TL to eligible businesses to help counter potential cash flow problems arising from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Within the scope of the ” Innovative Entrepreneurship and Dialogue ” Project funded by the EU and carried out by Northern Ireland Cooperation Overseas (NI-CO), the Cyprus Turkish Investment Development Agency (YAGA), the Cyprus Turkish Chamber of Tradesmen and Crafts (KTEZO), will be managed in cooperation with the Turkish Chamber of Commerce (KTTO) and the Cyprus Turkish Restaurant Association (RES-BİR).

Applications can be made between September 1-16 (until 15:00 Cyprus time) and applications will only be accepted by filling out the online application form available at www.isdestek.eu.

For further information click here www.isdestek.eu

Yeniduzen