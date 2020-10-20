European Commission Spokesperson Vivian Loonela has stated that it is critical to restart the negotiations for the solution of the Cyprus problem; she called on newly -elected President Ersin Tatar to begin a dialogue.

Ms Loonela issued the following statement:

“The election process of the Turkish Cypriot community of the European Union is now complete and Mr Tatar has the majority of the votes. Now it is critical that the negotiations be restarted for the solution of the Cyprus problem.

“The European Union expects negotiations to begin as soon as possible under the auspices of the United Nations and remains committed to finding a comprehensive solution to the Cyprus problem within the framework of the United Nations and including the Security Council resolutions 550 and 789, as well as on the basis of EU principles.”

Kibris Postasi