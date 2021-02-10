The search continues for Alexander Satlaev, who escaped from the Central Prison on Monday night.

Special Ops Police are also searching for the fugitive after he was sighted in the Ciklos area. He still remains on the run.

Statlaev was arrested in Kyrenia on charges of sexual assault and stealing a woman’s purse. According to some reports in the Russian media, Alexander Satlaev, a former police inspector in the Altai Autonomous Republic of the Russian Federation, was dismissed and sentenced to four years in prison for raping four women in 2013.

Images of Satlaev have been captured on a number of home security cameras, particularly in the Bosphorous region, where he was last seen.

Police and the army have launched a wide-scale search for the man. Roads were closed off in the area last night.

Yeniduzen