Ersin Tatar, who was elected as the 5th President of the TRNC addressed his supporters gathered in Sarayönü and conveyed his thanks.

Tatar also said that he extended the hand of peace and agreement to the Greek Cypriot side , ” I extend the hand of peace and the hand of friendship to the Greek Cypriot people from tonight.”

Tatar pointed out that “the important thing is to carry the TRNC to better days in unity and solidarity” and congratulated all the candidates who participated in the election. He thanked Evren Erhan Arıklı and Fikri Ataoğlu for their support in the election. He also thanked his former coalition partner Kudret Özersay. Tatar also said that Turkey condemned prolonging the word Motherland, “I will carry out my work as President of the TRNC to move forward,” he said.

Tatar went on, inter alia, to say:

“ We have done very important work while in government in extraordinary conditions due to the pandemic. In this context, I would like to thank Kudret Özersay and his team.I would also like to thank the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his deputy Fuat Oktay.

“I want to call the whole world from here: You still do not allow direct flights to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. You reject our youth at sports competitions. The game played is to crush and intimidate the Turkish Cypriots… I want to shout from Sarayönü square that we will never attend t such a game.

“……While struggling to survive, the Turkish Cypriot people have attached great importance to their land and flag since the 1950s. We will never compromise our red lines at the negotiating table when necessary.

“I will continue my efforts to make your voice heard in the world in social peace and integrity while preserving my impartiality as required by the constitution. The issue of sovereignty means permanence. …The important thing is to be able to understand these in the consciousness of our responsibility, not to fall into traps …Going on an adventure for a solution, we will never allow them to weaken our sovereignty.I am calling out to those who are watching the election from the south tonight, we will come to an agreement in Cyprus, but the terms of this agreement will be determined by the Turkish Cypriot people.”

