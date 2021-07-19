Prime Minister Saner has said that no one should doubt that the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who will come to the TRNC for the 20 July celebrations with a large delegation today, will be hosted in the best possible way and invited all the people to participate in the events, speaking in an interview on BRT today.

Saner emphasised that the Greek Cypriot mentality had not changed in the 47 years since 1974, and he reminded that the Turkish side had abandoned the idea of federation. The policy of two equal sovereign states was put forward in the negotiations on Cyprus between the two Cypriot communities on the island.

The prime minister said that Erdogan’s visit to North Cyprus today was of great importance. President Erdoğan’s message in parliament today will include the following, he said:

“The TRNC has made a change in Cyprus policy. It will be announced to the world that the Turkish Cypriots will no longer accept anything other than the policy of two sovereign equal states, since the Motherland Turkey will act with the TRNC in this change and will carry out a policy supporting the Turkish Cypriots in the international community”.

CTP Will Not Attend Parliament Today

Mentioning that the opposition will not attend the extraordinary convening of parliament, Saner noted that as the UBP, they announced their views yesterday, but that he very much desires that the main opposition be with them on such a day.

Saner said, “Because the CTP was going to convene the PM in the Assembly Advisory Board, it did not sign before. I didn’t think they would join. Mr. Erhürman was not present at the ceremonies today either. This upsets us. They should have thought about that when celebrating Freedom Day“, he said.

Prime Minister Saner said, “Tomorrow we will witness many opening and groundbreaking ceremonies”. Recalling his promise when he took office, he said that we will turn the TRNC into a construction site. He said that it can be seen that they kept their promise today. Saner said that all these things were realised as a result of the good relations established with the Motherland Turkey.

Prime Minister Ersan Saner also announced that there is no longer a vaccine problem on the island and that he had received his third dose of Sinovac vaccine last week.

BRTK