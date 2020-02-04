The economic protocol, signed on July 20, 2019, between Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay and Prime Minister Ersin Tatar, was ratified by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 30, 2020.

The ratification was published in the official Turkish newspaper, including an amendment, which contained some details of the use of funds.

According to the report, the funds referred to in the agreement on July 20, 2019, will be able to be used within the year 2020 by a decision of the Turkish Technical Committee. He adds that these funds can only be used for projects considered appropriate by the ‘technical committee’.

The Turkish President, signing the decree, secured support of 170 million Turkish Lira to overcome the problems in infrastructure sectors, the report said.

Yeni Duzen