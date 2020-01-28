A thermal camera and isolation room is to be set up at Ercan Airport following the outbreak of the Coronavrus in China.

A meeting was held yesterday with Minister of Health Ali Pilli, Primary health care teams, the Civil Aviation Department Manager, Ercan Police Security Supervisor, the airport office manager and Değirmenlik Municipality to exchanges view on an action plan to help combat spread of the virus.

After the meeting a location was determined to set up the isolation room and preparations have now begun.

Common Symptoms of Coronavirus

The symptoms of most coronaviruses are similar to any other upper-respiratory infection, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, and sometimes a fever. In most cases, you won’t know whether you have a coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus. (Wiki)

Yeni Duzen