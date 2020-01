A thermal camera and isolation room is to be set up at Ercan Airport following the outbreak of the Coronavrus in China.

A meeting was held yesterday with Minister of Health Ali Pilli, Primary health care teams, the Civil Aviation Department Manager, Ercan Police Security Supervisor, the airport office manager and De─čirmenlik Municipality to exchanges view on an action plan to help combat spread of the virus.

After the meeting a location was determined to set up the isolation room and preparations have now begun.

Common Symptoms of Coronavirus

The symptoms of most coronaviruses are similar to any other upper-respiratory infection, including runny nose, coughing, sore throat, and sometimes a fever. In most cases, you won’t know whether you have a coronavirus or a different cold-causing virus, such as rhinovirus. (Wiki)

Yeni Duzen