Air traffic to Ercan is expected to increase as the new academic year approaches, in particular with foreign students arriving for higher education, Yeniduzen reported.

The Civil Aviation Department’s data shows that there has been a considerable rise in the number of arrivals into North Cyprus. These numbers are expected to increase until November, Minister of Transport Resimiye Canaltay predicted.

The minister said that moves were under way to minimise the current 40-minute intervals between planes arriving.

Meanwhile, Zeki Ziya, General Manager of Pegasus, an airline company which has a considerable share of air traffic to and from the country, agreed that time limits between arrivals should be reduced. He added that if demand increases, air fares will not, Yeniduzen wrote.

Currently, ticket prices for foreign students have put a strain on their purses. Transfer flights from Turkey to Ercan can cost between 250TL and 500TL.

Nevertheless, passenger arrivals into Ercan have doubled since June.

Yeniduzen