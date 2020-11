All flights to and from Ercan airport will be suspended for twelve hours between 10am – 10pm on Sunday, 15 November because Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli will pay a visit to North Cyprus with a coterie of top officials.

The Ministry of Public Works and Transport said in a statement that, “The flights in question have been shifted to different time slots“.

Yeniduzen