The decision to re-name Ercan Airport as Dr. Fazıl Küçük Airport has upset members of Major Fehmi Ercan, a pilot killed on the first day of the 1974 Peace Mission launched by Turkey in Cyprus, after whom the airport was named. It was suggested that the name of Geçitkale Airport be changed to Ercan Airport, Yeniduzen reports.

Major Ercan’s daughter Canan Ercan posted the following on social media:

“We, as the family of Martyr Air Pilot Major Fehmi Ercan, have come to this day with the strength of our father’s belief in the Cyprus cause and an effort to be worthy of him. It honoured his memory and those like him who gave their lives or made efforts to this end, believing in the future and freedom of Cyprus, by naming the airport ERCAN”.

She went on to express her deep sadness at the decision to change the name of the airport, which, as she noted, had the international aviation code ECN. She asked that the decision to change the name of the airport be reviewed.

Ercan’s grandson Selen, who also expressed hurt and upset at the decision, has launched a petition on Change.org asking that there be no change to the name Ercan Airport.

Yeniduzen