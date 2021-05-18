A clean-up campaign has been launched by the Environmental Protection Department, affiliated to the Ministry of Tourism and Environment, in order to raise awareness of growing environmental pollution in the country, BRT reported.

The minister said that caring for the environment was something that could not be accomplished by any institution or local council alone.

Clean-up activities will be held between 09.00-11.00 with the support of Environmental Protection Department staff, relevant municipalities, Forestry Department staff and non-governmental organisations, beginning in Altinkum today.

Any NGOs and citizens who would like to volunteer for clean-up activities can call the Kyrenia regional unit on 815 74 20, Güzelyurt on 714 16 07, and the Karpaz Special Environmental Protection Area Unit by calling 0533 866 3616.

BRTK