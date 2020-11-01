Measures put in place by the Supreme Committee on Infectious Diseases regarding preventing the spread of the coronavirus have been extended to 16 November,.

According to the new decisions, preventative measures which were to end on November 1 were extended until midnight on November 16.

Cinemas, theatres, fairs, festival activities, discos and clubs may not reopen until 16 November. Boxing, wrestling and other contact sports are not permitted until 16 November.

In addition, it was decided to extend the quarantine rules applied to entry to the TRNC by air and sea routes until 23.59 on 16 November.

Among the decisions of the Ministry of Health is that “additional voyages related to arrivals to the TRNC for three days or less will be carried out by the Airline and Seaway Companies with the permission of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Public Works and Transport“.

Kibris Postasi