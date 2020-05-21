A cooperation protocol was signed between the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) regarding the Maraş/Varosha Inventory Studies.

According to a statement from EMU, a signing ceremony for the protocol took place on Friday, May 15 at the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The protocol was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay and EMU Vice Rector Dr. Hasan Demirel.

The protocol includes the measurement of the earthquake resistance status of all buildings in Maraş by the EMU Engineering Faculty as part of the Inventory Studies carried out under the responsibility of the Ministry.

A report will be made on each building

According to the statement, the physical condition of the buildings, determined by a calibrated scoring system, will be processed by the EMU Engineering Faculty based on GIS and evaluated as “dilapidated”, “very bad”, “bad”, “medium”, “good” and “very good”. A report card will be created for each building by determining the number of floors, damage due to time (level of dilapidation), the state of the service facilities and grounds.

