Latest Headlines

EMU to Assess State of Buildings in Maraş

10 hours ago
516 Less than a minute
Cyprus-News-Abandoned-Building-Varosha
Maraş/Varosha

A cooperation protocol was signed between the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) regarding the Maraş/Varosha Inventory Studies.

According to a statement from EMU, a signing ceremony for the protocol took place on Friday, May 15 at the Deputy Prime Minister and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The protocol was signed by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay and EMU Vice Rector Dr. Hasan Demirel.

The protocol includes the measurement of the earthquake resistance status of all buildings in Maraş by the EMU Engineering Faculty as part of the Inventory Studies carried out under the responsibility of the Ministry.

A report will be made on each building

According to the statement, the physical condition of the buildings, determined by a calibrated scoring system, will be processed by the EMU Engineering Faculty based on GIS and evaluated as “dilapidated”, “very bad”, “bad”, “medium”, “good” and “very good”. A report card will be created for each building by determining the number of floors, damage due to time (level of dilapidation), the state of the service facilities and grounds.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Turkish Airlines Domestic Flights Start on June 4

Turkish Airlines Domestic Flights Start on June 4

10 hours ago
Photo of Restrictions on Public Activities Eased

Restrictions on Public Activities Eased

1 day ago
Photo of Ministry Issues Strict Health Guidelines For Hoteliers

Ministry Issues Strict Health Guidelines For Hoteliers

1 day ago
Photo of TRNC Ready to Open Borders When South Agrees

TRNC Ready to Open Borders When South Agrees

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker