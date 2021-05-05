The first and only remote controlled modular underwater robot in North Cyprus will explore the underwater archaeological riches and natural life of Cyprus, Kibris Postasi reports.

ORCA, a remotely controlled modular underwater robot (ROV,) will be used to explore underwater archeology and natural life research for the first time in North Cyprus, has been launched.

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Technopark aims to use the ROV, which was developed by a team of ten people, to research underwater archeological and underwater natural life. Such projects have been deemed to be lacking on the island and in the Mediterranean.

In addition to this goal, it will serve as a solution partner to many institutions and organisations operating in the maritime sector or in maritime related commerce.

ORCA will provide the appropriate solution for all underwater services in a short period of time, successfully completing the tasks and creating detailed analysis/reports.

Kibris Postasi