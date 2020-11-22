President Ersin Tatar chaired an emergency meeting at the Presidency yesterday to evaluate the damage and its ongoing consequences caused by heavy rain and two tornados which affected the Kyrenia and Yenierenköy regions.

On Friday morning, a sudden bout of torrential rain caused flooding of homes in the Karpaz region. Following which, on Saturday two tornados hit the north coast causing damage to buildings between Karşıyaka and Çatalköy. Three people were slightly injured.

In light of which, it was decided to prepare a technical report to develop standards regarding infrastructure projects in defence of any future natural disasters.

Attending the meeting was Minister of Interior Ayşegül Baybars, Minister of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dursun Oğuz, General Manager of Police Ahmet Soyalan, Head of Civil Defense Organisation Necmi Karakoç, Chairman of Kib-Tek Selim Gökbörü, Mayor of Kyrenia Nidai Güngördü, Mayor of Yenierenköy Emrah Yeşilırmak, Mayor of Çatalköy Mehmet Hulsioğlu and others.

Yeniduzen