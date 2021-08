The email address for Turkish Cypriots wishing to apply for an EU Digital Covid Certificate should be announced tomorrow, Greek Cypriot daily Cyprus Mail reported.

South Cyprus government spokesman Marios Pelekanos said only those wishing to travel, having received any of the following EU approved vaccines such as AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer and Jansen and Sinovac will be accepted.

A flight ticket will also be required, the spokesman said.

