Eleven people tested positive for the coronavirus yesterday, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said. Meanwhile ten people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that one person among the positive cases had been in contact with a previously detected case, ten people were local cases, and their contacts were being traced.

The general situation of Covid-19 on 23 October, 2020 was as follows:

Number of Tests Conducted on Friday: 2,051

Number of Positive Cases Detected on Friday: 11

Local Cases: 10

Total Number Discharged: 10

Deaths from Covid-19: 0

Total Number of Tests Performed: 208,677

Number of Cured and Discharged Cases: 814

Total Number of Cases in Intensive Care: 0

Total Number of Cases: 885

