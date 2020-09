There were 2,408 tests for Covid-19 performed in the last 24 hours, with 11 people testing positive, Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said.

Two positive cases arrived in the country by air, five were contacts of cases previously detected, four cases were local. Meanwhile 13 people have been discharged, the health minister said.

The current number of cases of Covid-19 recorded is 639

Two people are in intensive care.

