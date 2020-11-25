A fully electric car produced in North Cyprus was on display at a major trade fair in Istanbul.

The Günsel B9, which took design engineers 10 years and 1.2 million hours of work at the Near East University, was produced in three colours, yellow, blue and red, symbolising the soil, sky and the national flag. The car was exhibited last week at the EXPO 2020 trade fair, organised by the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MÜSIAD).

“Günsel, whose design, engineering and software are completely owned by us and produced at the Near East University in the TRNC, is a car of the Turkic world”, said chairperson of the board of Günsel, Professor Irfan Günsel.

Daily Sabah