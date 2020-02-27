The electoral process in the TRNC begins on Sunday, March 1 and bans on the April 26 presidential elections begin.

This will be the tenth time that Turkish Cypriots have been elected a president since 1974. So far, five people have announced their candidacy for the upcoming elections.

These are the independent candidates Mustafa Akinci and Kudret Ozersay and party candidates Ersin Tatar (UBP), Tufan Erhurman (CTP) and Erhan Arikli (YDP).

By 17 March, the parties must have nominated their candidates, who must submit a formal application to the Supreme Election Board by 20 March.

The electoral rolls will be posted on March 22 for a seven-day period and will be finalised on March 29. The period of official propaganda via state broadcaster Bayrak will begin on March 31.

Poll results can be published by April 11.

