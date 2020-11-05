The second round of the National Unity Party’s Extraordinary General Assembly, to be held on Saturday in the party leadership contest, in a surprising last minute development, has been postponed .

Last week the two candidates that won the most votes last week during the first round of voting – Faiz Sucuoğlu and Hasan Taçoy, were due to go head to head in a runoff this weekend.

Reportedly, the two candidates agreed to the postponement and it was stated that General Secretary of the UPB Ersan Saner will assume the post of leader of the UBP and Prime Minister for the next ten months.

The UBP is expected to make a statement on the cancellation of the elections in the next few hours.

Update: Yeniduzen reports that the UBP leadership are looking for a way to implement the decision to postpone the second round of the elections for prime minister because there is nothing in the Constitution that covers this arrangement. There have still been no reasons given for this radical decision. And it has been reported that organisations linked to the UBP are threatening to resign if the election process is postponed.

Kibris Postasi, BRT, Yeniduzen