A 79-year-old woman, being treated for Covid-19 in the intensive care unit of the pandemic hospital has died.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 17.

Health Minister Ali Pilli said that the patient, Meliha Kadiroğlu, who also had hypertension, had been in intensive care for two weeks after being diagnosed with Covid-19. He said that despite all efforts, they could not save the patient.

Yeniduzen