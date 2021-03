An 87-year-old man has died after his car was involved in a traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Alsancak main road.

The elderly driver named Aysel Birol, was taken to Dr Akçiçek Hospital in Kyrenia, however despite all interventions, he died in hospital.

Mr Birol was driving towards Alsancak when his car collided with another vehicle which was heading towards Kyrenia.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing.

