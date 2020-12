An 83-year-old patient infected with Covid-19 has died in intensive care.

The Ministry of Health issued the following statement:

“Zekiye Dögen, 83, who was in intensive care receiving treatment for Covid-19 at Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu Hospital, Nicosia, has died.

The patient had hypertension and diabetes.

Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli has conveyed his condolences to his relatives“.

Yeniduzen