A 68-year-old man was struck down by a young man driving under the influence of alcohol on the Famagusta Salamis road, opposite Dumlupınar Sports Club yesterday evening.

The driver, after hitting the pedestrian who was crossing the road, drove on. However, he was later arrested by police. Nineteen-year-old Murat Yeni was found to have 112ml of alcohol in his blood.

The injured pedestrian was taken to Famagusta State Hospital where his treatment continues.

Yeniduzen