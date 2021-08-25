A 76-year-old male patient infected with the coronavirus, who was being treated at the Nicosia Pandemic Hospital, has died, the Ministry of Health announced, Kibris Postasi reported.

A statement said that he had been in hospital since August 18 and also had been diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.

This brings the number of deaths from the coronavirus in North Cyprus to 51.

In a separate article, Kibris Postasi reported yesterday that 183 people had tested positive for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, 163 of whom were local.

Kibris Postasi