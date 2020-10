A 78-year-old man has died in the intensive care unit at Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital in Nicosia this morning.

He had been infected with Covid-19 but also was in the high risk group as he had hypertension, diabetes and wore a pacemaker.

Mr Aziz Çavlin died at around 5am this morning. He is the fifth person to have died of complications arising from the disease. Four other deaths were recorded in March and April this year.

Yeniduzen