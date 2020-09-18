The head of the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority Employees Union (EL-SEN) Kubilay Özkıraç, announced that the electricity supply to institutions and organisations who have hundreds of thousands of lira in unpaid debt to Kib-Tek are having their power cut off by union employees.

Özkıraç said that large companies have had power supply cut to water pumps used to provide irrigation to Kyrenia, Iskele, Famagusta and Güzelyurt regions

The head of EL-SEN also stated that if the debts are not paid, the cuts will continue to increase.

Özkıraç outlined the regions and average debt amounts of the institutions and businesses whose electricity supply was cut as follows:

Electric power to six water pumps was cut in Güzelyurt, their total debt is around 2 million TL.

Electric power to six water pumps was cut off in Iskele, their total debt is around 4.5 million TL.

In Famagusta, the electricity to municipality-owned businesses and hotels, as well as some large companies were cut off, their total debt is around 2 million TL.

In Kyrenia, the electric power to the fountains on the Kyrenia Sulu roundabout and three other water pumps was cut off, their total debt is around 2 million TL.

