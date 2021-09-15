The Electricity Authority Employees’ Union El-Sen has threatened to go on indefinite strike over the poor quality fuel purchased without tender, Yeniduzen reported. Additionally, Kib-Tek has been very reluctant to release the full details of the quality test results for the latest delivery of fuel for the Teknecik power station.

A statement issued by El-Sen reads as follows:

“For months, we have been emphasizing how bad the fuel that the Cyprus Turkish Electricity Authority has purchased illegally and without a tender is. Again, because of this fuel, the health of all our people, especially Teknecik Power Plant Employees, is being played with, while generators in Teknecik are damaged due to bad fuel.

“The lawlessness of the Minister of Economy and Energy, Erhan Arıklı, and the Kib-Tek Board of Directors, as well as their disregard for the country’s values, are dragging us towards disaster. In particular, the fact that even the source of the fuel purchased is not known, one of the Kib-Tek Deputy Director’s confessions in the court that the fuel is bad, and the court also officially declaring that the incoming fuel is bad by giving an interim order, clearly heralds the coming disaster. It is a disgrace that Arıklı acted in the stature of a sultan and the government partners remained silent on this issue, while there are very serious allegations about the fuel that caused the explosion in Lebanon.

“As the Electricity Authority Employees’ Union, we are informing the public that we will hold a meeting at Çatalköy Municipality on September 16 at 09:00 in order to put a stop to this “dirty” game, and that we will exchange ideas with the representatives of the people of the region for a great action.

Çatalköy Municipality, Esentepe Municipality, representatives of the surrounding communities and representatives of environmentally sensitive non-governmental organizations will attend this meeting. We will say “Stop” to this illegality, while the judiciary, police and government cannot say “Stop” and ignore the public’s health. Our action plan will be shared with the public after the meeting tomorrow. We want it to be clearly known that our union will not hesitate to strike indefinitely, if necessary, in order to prevent the bad and dangerous fuel that will come.”

Yeniduzen