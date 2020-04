Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay has said that 80 Turkish Cypriots living in the UK have lost their lives due to Covid-19.

In a post on his social media account, Ozersay said the figures were official after he received them from the TRNC Representative’s Office in London.

He noted that among those who had died from the disease, were people who had made significant contributions to the Turkish Cypriot community living in Britain.

Yeni Duzen