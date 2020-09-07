Prime Minister Ersin Tatar announced that tomorrow morning the Council of Ministers will convene and take decisions on the recommendations of the Communicable Diseases Supreme Council. He said that the suggestions made will be evaluated tomorrow.

Tatar said that 400 people had been identified as contacts of infected individuals and 18 contacts had been found to be Covid-19 positive. He added that four cases were local infections.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Ali Pilli stated today that the articles containing the decisions of the Infectious Diseases High Committee, which were published in the press today, are recommendations and are not decisions.

Yeniduzen