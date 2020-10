Health Minister Ali Pilli said today that 1,077 tests for Covid-19 were performed in the last 24 hours and eight positive cases had been found. Meanwhile 15 people were discharged.

Minister Pilli said that two airline passengers and two ferry passengers arrived in North Cyprus with the infection, three were contacts of cases previously known and were in quarantine and one case was local.

This brings the total number of cases in North Cyprus to 770.

Yeniduzen