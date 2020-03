Police patrolling the streets on Saturday by 6pm, found eight people breaking the curfew.

These individuals were arrested and charged with breaking curfew.

Only those who have obtained permission from the police or by using WhatsApp may go out onto the streets.

WhatsApp numbers as follows:

0548 811 0155

0548 811 0156

0548 811 0157

0548 811 0158

Kibris Gazetesi