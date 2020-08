Eight new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered out of 2,280 tests for the virus made in the last 24 hours, Health Minister Dr. Ali Pilli said.

Pilli said that four of the positive cases arrived in North Cyprus by air, three by ferry and one person was a contact of a case that was found to be positive.

He was kept under observation during this time, the minister said. 

 This brings the total number of cases of Covid-19 up to 179.

