Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said that eight people had tested positive for Covid-19 out of 1,915 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

Five cases were local and their contacts were being followed up, the health minister said. Two cases were airline passengers who arrived in the country and one was a contact of a previously detected case and was already in quarantine. Meanwhile, five people have been discharged, he said.

The total number of cases of Covid-19 recorded in North Cyprus is now 797.

Yeniduzen