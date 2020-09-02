Latest Headlines

Eight New Cases of Covid-19 Detected

Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli said yesterday that eight new cases of Covid-19 had been detected in the last 24 hours out of 1,455 tests made. Meanwhile 12 have been discharged.

The health minister said that four cases were airline passengers arriving in North Cyprus, one was a ferry passenger, another case had been in contact with an infected passenger in quarantine and two were local cases.

South Cyprus has announced that one person infected with Covid-19 has died. There have been no new deaths from the virus recorded on North Cyprus.

