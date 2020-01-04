Latest Headlines

EastMed Pipeline Will Cross Turkey’s Maritime Region

28 seconds ago
0 1 minute read

North Cyprus News - Undersea gas pipeThe EastMed pipeline agreement to transfer natural gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Italy through Cyprus and Greece which was signed on Thursday 2 January, will not be materialised in the short term because of “the regional financial and technical realities”, Deputy Director General for Energy and Multilateral Transport at the Ministry for Turkish Foreign Affairs Zafer Ates, has said.

Addressing a panel titled “How realistic are the statements for the EastMed project?” organised by the Ankara University of Social Sciences and Turkey’s Energy Strategies and Policies Research Centre, Ates said that according to international law, Turkey’s consent would be required regarding the route and the environmental consequences of “a pipeline which will pass through our maritime areas of jurisdiction”.

Ates claimed that Turkey’s vision in the Eastern Mediterranean had two arms, which were the protection of both its own rights and interests and those of the TRNC. He reiterated the accusation that the Greek Cypriot administration was taking “unilateral steps” in spite of the proposal of the Turkish side providing for the establishment of a joint committee to manage the natural resources in the area.

Turkish Drillship – Fatih

He said that as of 30 October, 2018 Turkey had completed three drilling operations in the Eastern Mediterranean at three wells – Alanya-1, Finike-1 and Karpaz-1 and added that they continued two drilling operations at the wells they had named Guzelyurt-1 and Mağusa-1. He noted the following:

In 2020 we provide for carrying out five drilling operations. Our target is to increase to 26 the areas of our drilling operations, including the marine areas licensed by the TRNC”.

Ates also said that when the possibilities regarding natural gas in the Mediterranean were examined, the existing regional differences should also be taken into consideration. “As if it is the only representative of the island, the Greek Cypriot side continues its unilateral activities, acquiring in particular, the support of the EU in the name of solidarity with a member state”, he said.

He added that Egypt, which wanted to become a natural gas centre in the region, also opposed the EastMed pipeline and argued that after the determination of Turkey’s continental shelf with the recent agreement with Libya, it seemed that this pipeline would inevitably pass through the Turkey’s continental shelf.

Ates said that many projects had remained uncompleted in spite of the agreements between governments and added that the signing of the EastMed pipeline agreement could be considered as a “declaration of political intentions”. He argued also that there was no study showing whether or not the project was financially and economically feasible.

Nacak

Related Articles

Photo of Social Media Protest Against Poor Road Conditions

Social Media Protest Against Poor Road Conditions

1 day ago
Photo of Weather Partly Cloudy With Some Thunderstorms

Weather Partly Cloudy With Some Thunderstorms

1 day ago
Photo of Mafia Running Illegal Betting Op in North Cyprus

Mafia Running Illegal Betting Op in North Cyprus

1 day ago
Photo of Last Minute Agreement on Zone Plan for Famagusta

Last Minute Agreement on Zone Plan for Famagusta

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker