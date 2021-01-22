An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 shook Cyprus on Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake, the epicenter of which was reportedly at Larnaca, 43km southeast of Nicosia, was felt across the island at around 4:27 pm but most notably disturbed residents of apartment buildings in Nicosia and Famagusta, many of which were evacuated as a precaution.

No damage from the earthquake was reported.

The TRNC Meteorology Department announced that the earthquake was of a magnitude of 5.2, and had a depth of around 57.2km.

The US Geological Survey Centre said the epicenter of the earthquake was 2km south of Beyarmudu.

BRTK