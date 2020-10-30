An earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter Scale rocked Izmir and the surrounding region in Turkey at 14:51 today, killing six people and injuring 257 others

People fled their homes and workplaces in a panic. The Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) announced that the epicenter of the earthquake was in the 17.26 kilometres distant from Izmir’s Seferihisar district in the Aegean Sea.

Strong tremors were felt in Seferihisar as well as in the city centre and surrounding districts.

The earthquake, which occurred at a depth of 16.54 kilometres destroyed a number of buildings in Izmir, while many others were damaged.

Yeniduzen