Latest Headlines

Earthquake in Turkey Claims 21 Lives

1 min ago
0 Less than a minute

A deadly earthquake has killed 21 people in eastern Turkey. The earthquake was 6.8 in magnitude and occurred at 8.55 local time on Friday. Over 1,000 others were injured, the authorities said today.

The epicentre of the quake was in Sivrice district, along with neighbouring provinces and could be felt as far afield as Syria, Iran and Lebanon.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the updated death toll, saying: “We have approximately 30 residents under the wreckage in Elazığ.”

Search and rescue operations are continuing and the death toll could rise, said Koca.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said the injured were transferred to hospitals and facilities have been opened to serve those who have been affected.

Five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Doğanyol district of Malatya province were destroyed, said Environment and Urbanization Minister Murat Kurum.

He also cautioned residents not to go into damaged buildings.

Around 228 aftershocks were felt following the powerful quake and that hundreds of tents, beds and thousands of blankets were dispatched to cities as temperatures plummeted to 0.0C.

The Turkish Red Crescent announced a crisis desk was set up in the capital Ankara and rescue teams were dispatched to earthquake-hit areas. Mobile kitchens, which serve up to 5,000 people, were sent to the region.

This is the third earthquake to have happened in Turkey this week, the other two were not fatal.

Hurriyet

 

Related Articles

Photo of Below Average Temps and Strong Winds Forecast

Below Average Temps and Strong Winds Forecast

24 hours ago
Photo of PM Committee Set to Investigate Brits’ Evictions from Lapta

PM Committee Set to Investigate Brits’ Evictions from Lapta

2 days ago
Photo of Two Earthquakes Hit Turkey in Two Days

Two Earthquakes Hit Turkey in Two Days

2 days ago
Photo of Computer Fault Causes Queues at Ercan Immigration

Computer Fault Causes Queues at Ercan Immigration

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker