Digital Transformation projects, the country’s fibre optic infrastructure and E-State issues in North Cyprus were discussed at a held on Tuesday, between the Minister of Public Works and Communications Official Canaltay and the head of the Turkish Presidency’s Digital Transformation Office Ali Taha Koç and his accompanying delegation, BRT reported.

The Turkish Ambassador to Nicosia Ali Murat Başceri, also accompanied by his delegation, was present at the meeting.

Canaltay said that his ministry will speed up its work to launch digital transformation projects and switch to E-State operations by July 20.

“Our aim is to offer quality internet and information flow through a better fibre optic infrastructure and to ease daily life with the e-state services”, Canaltay said.

BRTK