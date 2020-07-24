A 32 year old woman has died in a road traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Alsancak ring road.

According to the police report, at around 12.40 am, the driver of the vehicle, Altuğ Özçavdarlı (30), lost control of his car which veered across the road, struck the barrier and overturned.

Both the driver and his passenger Naile Garibova were taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. However his passenger, despite all efforts to save her, died in hospital. The driver who was injured, was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, remains under observation.

The police are continuing their investigations into the accident.

BRT