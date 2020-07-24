Latest Headlines

Drunk Driving Accident Claims One Life

33 mins ago
91 Less than a minute

North Cyprus News - Kyrenia-Alsancak Road AccidentA 32 year old woman has died in a road traffic accident on the Kyrenia-Alsancak ring road.

According to the police report, at around 12.40 am, the driver of the vehicle, Altuğ Özçavdarlı (30), lost control of his car which veered across the road, struck the barrier and overturned.

Both the driver and his passenger Naile Garibova were taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia. However his passenger, despite all efforts to save her, died in hospital. The driver who was injured, was driving with three times the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, remains under observation.

The police are continuing their investigations into the accident.

BRT

Related Articles

Photo of New Case of Covid-19 Brought Into North Cyprus

New Case of Covid-19 Brought Into North Cyprus

6 seconds ago
Photo of Update to Quarantine Rules Announced

Update to Quarantine Rules Announced

1 day ago
Photo of Five New Cases of Covid-19 Detected in North

Five New Cases of Covid-19 Detected in North

1 day ago
Photo of Reopening Ledra Street Crossing a Political Decision

Reopening Ledra Street Crossing a Political Decision

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker