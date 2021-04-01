The death of an 87-year-old driver Ayşe Birol, who died in a traffic accident on the Girne-Alsancak Ring Road two days ago, has highlighted the deficiencies in the licensing system in North Cyprus.

The “Driving Training Permit and Driving License Health Regulations”, which were prepared based on European standards in the TRNC, were approved in 2015 with the decision of the Council of Ministers, but they were not implemented. They came into force after being published in the Official Gazette on 28 August 2020.

Speaking to Kibris Postasi on the issue, President of the Association for Prevention of Traffic Accidents Assoc. Dr. Mehmet Zeki Avcı

drew attention to the necessity of a health check for driving licence applications and extensions. Avcı said “the regulation entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette on August 28, 2020, but is still not applicable“.

Dr. Avcı explained that a formula that determines not only the age but also the health status in obtaining and extending a license in our country is still not in practice, and said, “This shows the seriousness of the state in granting a driver’s license.“

In the licence application, Avcı said that a distant plate was ‘inspected’ by the inspector only to check whether the distance was seen or not, and said, “Those who apply for driver’s license are asked to fill out a form and can you see the distance for the person in this form? Are you in good balance? ‘ funny and baseless questions are asked. “An 18-year-old person and a 90-year-old person who will extend his driver’s licence also fill out this form and the state believes it“.

Dr. Avcı noted that reflexes slowed down with age, and vital seconds could be lost when assessing a potentially hazardous situation while driving.

Stating that there is no age restriction in European countries, but the licence can be extended as long as a valid report is obtained at the health examination. Avcı pointed out that normal vehicle drivers are subjected to the same health checks every 10 years and professional vehicle drivers every 5 years.

Avcı pointed out that until 2014 in North Cyprus, licences were given out by institutions affiliated to the Ministry of Finance, and noted that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport had to take serious steps in this regard, and that the infrastructural deficiencies in implementing the existing regulations should be eliminated as soon as possible.

