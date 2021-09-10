The driver of one of two cars involved in a deadly traffic accident in Nicosia has been arrested by the police. Nagihan Şentürk, was injured along with two young children and two adult passengers, one of whom named Ali Gökhan Demirbilek, died in the crash. She was discharged from hospital and taken to court.

Şentürk, barely able to walk into court aided by police, was remanded in custody for three days.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident, Mehmet Behai Pınardan, was found to be incapable and intoxicated, and was arrested and ordered to be detained for three days.

On Thursday evening at around 8pm, Pınardan drove into the side of Mrs Şentürk’s car as she was turning right onto Özker Özgür Caddesi. The police reported that Pınardan had not slowed down at the intersection.

Pınardan, aged 22 was driving under the influence of 147 milligrams of alcohol. He had just received a one-year driving ban and had lost his licence following a drunk driving offence committed on 3 September. Pınardan was arrested at the scene of the accident and later remanded in custody.

The four passengers in Şentürk’s car were two young children, 7-year-old Öykü Su Şentürk and 2-year-old Murat Ateş Şentürk. They are currently in the Pediatric Intensive Care Service, and 44-year-old Müzeyyen Demirbilek, is in Intensive Care. The fourth passenger Ali Gökhan Demirbilek, died at the the scene of the accident.

Yeniduzen