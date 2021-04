A driver was injured when he lost control of his vehicle whilst cornering on the Yedikonuk – Mehmetçik Highway and collided with an oncoming vehicle, BRTK reports.

A Police Press Officer said that the accident occurred at around 8.15am.The driver’s van collided with a refuse truck which was travelling from the opposite direction at the time.

The driver is being treated at Famagusta State Hospital for his injuries.

A police investigation into the incident is ongoing

BRTK