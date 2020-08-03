Latest Headlines

Driver Charged For Seriously Injuring a Pedestrian

1 hour ago
North Cyprus News - Woman injured in RTA - FamagustaA 73-year-old man is being held in custody, charged with causing serious injuries to a pedestrian in a traffic accident in Famagusta on Saturday. 

The driver Ahmet Kızan struck Abigail Komolafe (26) while she was using a pedestrian crossing.

Ms Komolafe was first taken to Famagusta Hospital and later transferred to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia suffering from a brain haemorrhage, fractured pelvis and foot. She remains in intenstive care and her condition is said to be critical.

Mr Kızan appeared before a judge charged with dangerous driving, failing to give priority to pedestrians at a pedestrian crossing and causing a traffic accident resulting in serious injury to a pedestrian.

Kibris Postasi

