Drag Race to be Held Today and Saturday

North Cyprus News - Drag-RaceThe Northern Cyprus Drag and Sports Car Association will be holding a drag race on the Ercan Airport road -Akıncılar village road between 3pm and midnight today and Saturday.

A statement issued by the Police Press Officer said that the traffic flow would be controlled from a single lane from the Second Tunnel road at the specified dates and times, and that drivers who use this route are asked to drive slowly and with care for their own safety and to obey traffic signs and markers.

Kibris News Agency

