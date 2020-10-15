The Democratic Party DP has said that it would support Ersin Tatar in the second round of the presidential elections.

Following which, Serdar Denktaş, former leader of the DP announced to the DP board members that he would cut off all ties to the party which he has served for 28 years and chaired for 21 years.

“The two candidates in the second round were my opponents in the first round and I criticized both of them. While I was trying to explain my thoughts to our people, I faced various accusations,” said Denktaş.

He said that he would go to the ballot box to use his vote for one of the two candidates of his own free will and said, “I will not be part of an effort to direct anyone’s choices. I will continue to be respectful to that office no matter who the candidate is“

The current leader of the DP Fikri Ataoğlu, clearly puzzled by Denktaş’ announcement, said that he could not understand his decision and would talk to Denktaş.

Meanwhile, Denktaş’ son Rauf has announced on social media that he would fully support Ersin Tatar. He posted inter alia, the following:

“My grandfather is the Founding President Rauf R. Denktaş, and we are the heirs of the Turks in Cyprus.

“Our duty at this stage, to normalize relations between the TRNC and Turkey and rebuild our brotherhood. The tensions which have been created artificially, contribute to the diminution of our country.”

Kibris Postasi