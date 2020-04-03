Latest Headlines

Dockers Strike Over Lack of Protection Against Coronavirus

1 hour ago
Famagusta Port

Dockers at Famagusta Port went on a three-hour strike to protest at the lack of protective gear for workers unloading cargo vessels.

One ship had arrived from the UK but had not lain in quarantine for required 14 days. They also refused to unload another vessel from Turkey containing medical supplies.

Trade union leader Dervis Dogman said the protest was due to the lack of masks and gloves and not to wage claims. He also said that after the appearance of the coronavirus, no protective measures were taken at Customs.

He said that after contacting the Transport Ministry, they were provided with gloves and masks and were promised that the Customs buildings would be disinfected.

Diyalog

